WASHINGTON (WDTN) – President Joe Biden signed the final National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law on Monday.

Congressman Mike Turner, who currently serves as the Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, released the following statement:

“The FY22 NDAA authorizes significant funding to improve the quality of life for the dedicated military families at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. I worked to secure funding for a new childcare center, Army Reserves readiness center and improvements to military family housing,” said Turner. “Now more than ever, our adversaries are advancing their defense capabilities, and this bill provides necessary funding to modernize our nation’s nuclear triad and missile defense system.”

The allocated funding and support for military installations and initiatives in the Miami Valley and southwest Ohio are as follows.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Child Development Center: $24 million

Army Reserve Center Training Building: $19 million.

Codifies the mission of the United States Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) located at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, the purpose of which is to perform research and to provide education to members of the Air Force and Space Force (including the reserve components) and civilian employees of such Department

Ohio Military Installations

Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport – Base-Wide Microgrid: $4.7 million

Camp Perry, Ohio – Red Horse Logistics Complex: $7.8 million

Youngstown Air Reserve Station – Assault Strip Widening: $8.7 million

Authorizes the divestiture of C-130 aircraft to facilitate the remission of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 179th Air Wing, located atMansfield-Lahm Airport, as a Cyber Wing

Authorizes the National Nuclear Security Administration of the Department of Energy to release, without reimbursement or other consideration, its reversionary interest in the Advanced Technical Intelligence Center for Human Capital (AVETEC) building to the Community Improvement Corporation of Clark County and the Chamber of Commerce for use by the community

According to Congressman Turner, his priorities within the NDAA are as follows:

Development, Test and Evaluation

Includes unprecedented levels of investment in emerging technologies, including AI, quantum computing, hypersonic, and autonomous systems

Includes a new $100 million fund and pilot program to expedite the deployment of innovative technologies to the warfighter

Improves recruitment and retention of technical and scientific talent in the DoD with expanded scholarships and benefits.

Nuclear Deterrence and Missile Defense

Prohibits any reduction in the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles or retiring or reconverting our low-yield nuclear warheads

Fully funds modernization of our nuclear triad, including Ground Based Strategic Deterrent

Fully funds the two-site solution for plutonium pit production

Prevents Russian and Chinese officials from accessing U.S. missile defense sites

Reverses President Biden’s cuts to missile defense

Fully funds the Guam Defense System

Supports the Next Generation Interceptor to protect the U.S. homeland from the DPRK ICBM threat

Improving the Military Justice System

Creates a “Special Trial Counsel” within the military justice system who will have exclusive authority to make prosecutorial determinations for the serious offenses of murder, sexual assault, rape, and domestic violence, among others

Protects the inherent authority of the unit commander to prosecute and adjudicate military-specific offenses

Defines Sexual Harassment as an enumerated offense, promoting a respectful and professional environment among servicemembers

Reforms military justice sentencing according to DoD-defined sentencing parameters which will enhance consistency, transparency, and accountability

Expands notification requirements to victims of an offense by requiring them to be notified of administrative actions unless doing so jeopardizes a law enforcement proceeding or would violate the privacy concerns of an individual involved

Experienced prosecutors will control serious offenses in the military justice system. This will promote a more efficient, transparent, accountable, and effective military justice system because offenses will be prosecuted according to the merits of the case and not according to inappropriate considerations

Congressman Turner said other key initiatives include the following:

Funding Authorization Initiatives

$15 million for the Carbon Industrial Base

$5 million for Thermal Protection System Development

$6 million for Trustworthy Chip-Locking Microelectronics Security

$15 million for Defense Community Infrastructure Program

$6 million for Army Land Surveying Systems

$10 million for Metals Affordability Research

Servicemember Pay and Benefits

Authorizes a 2.7% pay increase for service members

Extends military recruitment and retention bonuses and special pay authorities

Prevents President Biden’s cuts to military health programs, increases funding for vaccine research, and provides $35 million for research and treatment of Havana syndrome.

Increases parental leave, expands the in-home childcare pilot program, and improves support available to military families with special needs children

Requires the DoD to conduct a thorough and independent review of suicide prevention and response programs at various military installations

Improving Military Family Housing

Provides nearly $1.5 billion to improve servicemember family housing

Requires command oversight of military privatized housing as an element of military performance evaluations

Clarifies that window fall prevention requirements apply to all military family housing regardless of whether the housing is privatized or owned and operated by the Government and withholds certain funding until the Department assesses child safety issues in military family housing units