DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is coming to Dayton this March.

According to Ticketmaster.com, tickets are available to see the first four teams compete for their spot in the championship game. 68 teams from across the U.S. come to these games to make a name for themselves and get the chance to cut the net from the hoop in victory.

The First Four games will be held right here in the Miami Valley at the University of Dayton Arena. Tickets are already available for the first day of games on Tuesday, March 14. Tickets begin at $65 each for some seats with others priced as high as $431 for two seats right by the court.

Customers are limited to eight tickets overall.

