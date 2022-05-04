DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd discussed Ohio’s primary election results with 2 NEWS.

The race for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Rob Portman has drawn national attention.

JD Vance won the Republican primary for Ohio’s open Senate seat Tuesday night, after receiving an endorsement from former President Trump. Vance will face Democratic nominee and current Representative Tim Ryan in the general election.

Todd said the backing of the former president was big for Vance, but it remains to be seen if that will carry through to the general election.

“You look at it through another lens and you sit there and say wow, 68 percent of the Republican electorate voted for somebody that wasn’t endorsed by Trump. But, a lot of the candidates were running as Trump candidates, so you can’t say Trumpism isn’t the dominated force inside the Republican party and I do think when you look at all those candidates, JD Vance was the most authentic Trump surrogate.”

The full interview with Todd will be available to watch in this story at 5 p.m.