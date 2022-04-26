WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A road rage incident on Northbound I-675 lead to a road closure on Tuesday morning.

According to Captain Mike Brem with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two cars were traveling north on I-675 when a road rage incident broke out between them.

The 23-year-old suspect driving a smaller silver car shot at the victim in a gray Honda. The victim was hit in the leg and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was blocked at State Route 725 on Northbound I-675 for around 30 minutes while police investigated, however, it has since reopened.

The victim pulled off of the highway to seek medical help which is where police found him.

Police said that if anyone has information, to call the Regional Dispatch line at (937) 225-HELP.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.