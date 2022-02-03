DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Northbound and Southbound I-75 is closed between Edwin C. Moses Blvd. and Stanley Ave. in Dayton.

According to the Dayton Police Department, Northbound and Southbound I-75 is closed between Edwin C. Moses Blvd. and Stanley Ave. due to multiple accidents and deteriorated driving conditions.

The Dayton Police Department said in a Twitter post that traffic is being rerouted onto surface streets. Dayton Police said that if you must go out then plan your route using surface streets.