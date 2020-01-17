Navistar to lay off over 100 workers Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Navistar plant in Springfield is set to lay off over 100 workers Friday, the company confirmed to 2 NEWS.

According to Navistar officials, 106 employees will be laid off.

“In order to realign production with the current demand for our products, we will be adjusting line rates at our Springfield Assembly plant,” Lyndi McMillan, Director of Business Communications at Navistar, said. “This action is normal due to the cyclical nature of our business.”

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

