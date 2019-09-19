Breaking News
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market

Navistar sees parts shortage due to GM strike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield plant for Navistar is seeing a shortage of parts due to the strike at General Motors.

United Auto Workers 402 in Springfield confirmed to 2 NEWS that the plant is affected by the strike, which began Monday when 49,000 UAW members walked out against the No. 1 automaker in the United States.

The strike began due to a dispute over a new four-year contract between the union and the automaker.

It is unknown when the strike may end or how that may affect business at Navistar going forward.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS