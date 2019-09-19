Navistar sees parts shortage due to GM strike

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield plant for Navistar is seeing a shortage of parts due to the strike at General Motors.

United Auto Workers 402 in Springfield confirmed to 2 NEWS that the plant is affected by the strike, which began Monday when 49,000 UAW members walked out against the No. 1 automaker in the United States.

The strike began due to a dispute over a new four-year contract between the union and the automaker.

It is unknown when the strike may end or how that may affect business at Navistar going forward.