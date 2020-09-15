Nationwide watch of John Lewis documentary slated for September

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Live is inviting the Miami Valley to join a nationwide watch, in collaboration with over 60 of the nation’s arts and cultural institutions, of the new documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, which looks at the impact of Representative John Lewis’ life and work.

Representative John Lewis of Georgia – Freedom Rider, Congressman, and Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree – served the cause of social justice for decades both as an elected representative and as an activist who believed in getting into “good trouble, necessary trouble” for the cause of racial equality. The film John Lewis: Good Trouble celebrates Lewis’ 60-plus years of activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform, and immigration, through rare archival footage and exclusive interviews with the late Congressman.

After screening the film, audiences are invited to join a live, interactive online panel discussion about Lewis’ history and impact on the social justice struggles of today on Sept. 21. Panelists include film director Dawn Porter; Ras J. Baraka, Mayor of Newark, N.J.; Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and Director of the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project; and Lonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, who worked extensively with Lewis to establish the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The free virtual conversation takes place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 on Zoom. Registration is available at http://bit.ly/GoodTroubleZoom.