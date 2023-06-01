DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday the nationwide search for the next general manager of the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair.

Virgil Strickler, who has served as the general manager since 2004, announced his retirement at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Strickler is the longest running general manager in the history of the Ohio State Fair who began his career at the Expo Center in 1993 as the agricultural director.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 1 with the goal of having the new general manager in place by the start of next year.

Details about the position and how to apply can be found here.