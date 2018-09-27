Nationwide program awards Greater Dayton Union Cooperative Initiative for work on Gem City Market

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Union Cooperative Initiative (GDUCI) was awarded $150,000 for its work in funding Gem City Market.

The 2018 First Place CommunityWINS grant award for Medium Cities was presented by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Wells Fargo.

“I’m so pleased that the team behind Gem City Market is being recognized by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Wells Fargo,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “Gem City Market’s mission goes beyond ensuring access to fresh, healthy foods and looks to tackle the deeper challenge of long-term private disinvestment in Dayton’s neighborhoods. The market’s model of community and worker ownership will build the business anchors that we need and will keep them in Dayton for the long haul.”

The CommunityWINS program is a nationwide effort to recognize mayors for developing local programs that promote economic prosperity and improving quality of life.

Gem City Market expects to break ground this year with an opening next year.