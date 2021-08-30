Nationwide Children’s Hospital experts discuss COVID-19 in kids

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nationwide Children’s Hospital experts held a press conference Monday to discuss the recent impact of COVID-19 in children.

The hospital said the conference was held due to the nationwide increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in children, as well as a spike in RSV cases locally and across the country.

“Nationwide Children’s aims to provide important information to families about how COVID-19 is impacting children, how best to protect them against the virus, what RSV is and it’s unusual timing this year, as well as background on vaccine development, and Nationwide Children’s continued ability to care for our community’s children,” said the hospital in a release.

