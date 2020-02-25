Nationally recognized academics, sports programs drive enrollment at University of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton’s admissions department says campus is busy with prospective students this time of year, with most of them having applied and received an acceptance letter already.

Rob Durkle, associate vice president of enrollment management, said he travels around the country on behalf of the university. He says the university is getting a lot of attention for its successful basketball season.

“I think the first thing I hear is about Dayton basketball, so there’s a lot of people wanting to know more about maybe who are we going to play in the NCAA, where can they get tickets,” he said.

Durkel said this year’s applicant pool was among their highest yet. More students are putting down deposits than this same time last year. However, these numbers may not be due to the basketball program’s success.

“Students apply by November 1 so back when they were applying, we had not had this success,” he said.

Durkle says students are choosing UD because of the education they would receive.

“While we have a nationally ranked basketball program, we also have nationally ranked academic program,” Durkel said.

He said the exposure of Flyer fans on national television can help students visualize a fun life outside of the classroom as well.

“This is just one added bonus that we have this year with the national reputation that students will say, I can see myself fitting in there.”