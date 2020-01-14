National Weather Service in Wilmington sending meteorologist to Australia

In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 photo provided by State Government of Victoria, a helicopter tackles a wildfire in East Gippsland, Victoria state, Australia. Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most-populous states trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions Tuesday, Dec. 31, and were feared to have destroyed many properties and caused fatalities. (State Government of Victoria via AP)

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Wilmington will be heading to Australia in February, the NWS confirmed to 2 NEWS.

John Franks will be leaving Feb. 2 to go to Australia to help forecast the weather for firefighters battling the wildfires in Australia that have killed at least 26 people since September, according to the Associated Press.

The National Weather Service says “Incident Meteorologists” from around the United States have been deployed to Australia since November to help predict the weather during the wildfires, which has burned millions of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes. Each Incident Meteorologist is deployed for six weeks at a time.

Franks also helped with the wildfires in California in 2019. For more on Incident Meteorologists from the National Weather Service helping in Australia, click here.

