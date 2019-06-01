Local News

National Weather Service helps employee who lost home

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:11 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:11 PM EDT

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – National Weather Service employees are helping their own after a member's home in Beavercreek suffered serious damage from the Monday tornadoes.

Friday, a group of around a dozen fellow NWS employees helped out with cleanup. They say her home is now uninhabitable, but they also spoke about the bright side and what went right.

"The National Weather Service issued long warnings, sometimes upwards of 30 minutes, giving people time to adhere to them and react," said Meteorologist Jim Noel.

At last update, there is only one reported death in the Miami Valley related to Monday's tornadoes.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local