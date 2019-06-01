National Weather Service helps employee who lost home

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – National Weather Service employees are helping their own after a member's home in Beavercreek suffered serious damage from the Monday tornadoes.

Friday, a group of around a dozen fellow NWS employees helped out with cleanup. They say her home is now uninhabitable, but they also spoke about the bright side and what went right.

"The National Weather Service issued long warnings, sometimes upwards of 30 minutes, giving people time to adhere to them and react," said Meteorologist Jim Noel.

At last update, there is only one reported death in the Miami Valley related to Monday's tornadoes.

