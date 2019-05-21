National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes in Miami Valley

(WDTN) — The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley Sunday night.

Two of those tornadoes hit in Preble County, with one near West Alexandria, and another near Eaton.

The other tornado touched down in Huber Heights.

National Weather Service officials say all three were EF-1 tornadoes.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF-1 tornado in West Alexandria lasted 11 minutes and had maximum winds of 95 miles per hour. The tornado had a maximum width path of 120 yards wide and stayed on the ground for 7.6 miles.

A survey team found damage to buildings and trees at several locations along the storm’s track. Some of the heaviest damage came to trees at a park on Dorsey Akers Drive and at two properties on Sheep Road and Old Dayton Road.

National Weather Service officials say the EF-1 tornado in Eaton lasted seven minutes and had maximum wind speeds of 90 miles per hour The tornado had a maximum width path of 150 yards and was on the ground for 4.4 miles.

A survey team witnessed damage to trees and buildings along the path of the storm.

The National Weather Service says the EF-1 tornado in Huber Heights lasted just two minutes, with maximum wind speeds of 95 miles per hour. The tornado was on the ground for one mile, with a maximum width path of 150 yards.

Damage from the storm was largely contained to a neighborhood near Taylorsville Road and S.R. 202. Investigators saw damage to trees and properties in this area.

No injuries were reported with any of Sunday’s storms.

