National Veterans Awareness Ride arrives at Brookville Amvets

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - The National Veterans Awareness Ride stopped at the Brookville Amvets post to kick off Memorial Day weekend during their cross-country tour.

2019 marked the 15th year they stopped at Post 1789, just one of the 30 stops they make on their trip from Sacramento, Calif. to Washington D.C. at veterans organizations, veterans hospitals, and schools.

There were about 60 riders this year who made the trip to Arlington National Cemetery where they will participate in ceremonies to honor military members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

In Brookville, the Brookville High School band and chorus welcomed them along with representatives from the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission and many other community members who showed their support.

The Commander of the Brookville Amvets post, John Childers, rode with the group for nine years and served in Vietnam.

He said they travel 6,632 to bring awareness to the sacrifice that men and women in the military make every day.

The National Veterans Awareness Organization (NVAO) began in 2005 as a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring all veterans.

Coming from diverse backgrounds and throughout the nation, the supporters of NVAO share a common goal to remember, honor, and serve those who have defended our great country.

Realizing the importance and significance of our veterans, the group attempts to demonstrate their love and respect for their sacrifices by participating in one or more of the multi-faceted outreach programs that comprise the organization.

Many members also share a love of motorcycling, which provides a unique means to reach out to veterans and accomplish our goals.

