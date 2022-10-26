Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clear out your medicine cabinet this week for National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

According to the Dayton Police Department, residents can help prevent drug abuse by safely disposing of leftover prescription drugs at takeback events.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, the Dayton Police Department will be accepting unwanted pills at the following locations:

Central Business District – 248 Salem Avenue

East Patrol District – 417 Helena Street

East Patrol District South – 2721 Wayne Avenue

West Patrol District – 951 Washington Street

If you are unable to make the takeback event, drop-off boxes are available at Dayton Police sites across the city. These boxes are available year-round from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

