National Suicide Prevention Month draws attention to rising number of suicides in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – This September, which is National Suicide Awareness Month, Montgomery County ADAMHS is increasing awareness and prevention efforts in the area.

Montgomery County is seeing an increase in suicide attempts and suicide since 2019, according to the Montgomery County ADAMHS. The painful tragedies of 2019, combined with the overwhelming effects of the pandemic are weighing hard on the community.

“That created a layer of depression that is very hard for people to overcome. But this year, with the social isolation that results from the pandemic, we’ve seen quite an increase in suicides,” said Helen Jones-Kelley, the executive director of Montgomery County ADAMHS.

There has also been a reported increase in suicide attempts and suicides among young people.

“We’ve seen a significant increase, more than 56 percent, with young people taking their own lives,” explained Jones-Kelley. “It’s getting younger every day because of bullying behaviors that makes youngsters feel that they have no self-worth.”

In addition to resources like the Get Help Now App and the ADAMHS website, being aware of the signs of suicide is an important part of prevention.

“With young people, if they become more isolated and they become quiet and they don’t want to talk about it…that’s a time to push forward a conversation,” said Jones-Kelley.

However, social distancing might make it harder to tell when a person’s withdrawing. That’s why Jones-Kelley says its important for everyone to make intentional efforts to make connections that can save a life.

“This social distancing has created a sense for people that ‘I can’t be in touch with them,'” she said. “Well yes, you can and yes, you must.[Do] little things that don’re require touch, but will touch a person when they find it.”

For more information on ADAMHS and suicide prevention click here.