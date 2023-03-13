GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s National Nutrition Month, and Greene County Public Health is focusing attention on healthy eating habits.

Held annually during the month of March, National Nutrition Month aims to focus “attention on the importance of making informed food choices” and develop “sound eating and physical activity habits.”

This year’s theme, “Fuel for the Future,” means eating in a sustainable way, said Jorge Magana, Greene County WIC director.

“Remembering, you know, our environment throughout every stage of life,” said Magana. “As we eat different types of food we are eating, be mindful of what we are eating and how much of that we are eating.”

If you are a parent struggling to get your children to eat different kinds of foods, Magana offered the following advice: “I think it’s important to lead by example. You know as a child sees their parent eating a variety and different types of foods, they’ll be more encouraged to those types of foods as well.”

For more information about National Nutrition Month, click here.