National Nurse Appreciation Week, honoring a local nurse in the Miami Valley

Christie Gray and her daughter (credit: Christie Gray).

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In honor of National Nurse Appreciation week, 2 news had a chance to talk with one nurse in the Miami Valley who knows what it means to be resilient.

Miami Valley Chief Nursing Officer Christie Gray knows all things nursing. “Nursing’s about being resilient, strong, and having grit in taking on the challenges,” said Gray. However, Gray’s busy lifestyle came to a halt in 2019, after her husband passed away unexpectedly while taking their daughter to school.



When I made it to the hospital, there wasn’t anything else they could do,” said Gray. Now left a single mother, Christie had hopes that 2020 would bring a brighter year. Unfortunately, she was wrong. On top of the pandemic being a difficult time for everyone including nurses, Christie got some other bad news…breast cancer.

Gray says she’d put off getting a mammogram because of COVID-19 and the stressors of nursing when she’d found out her diagnosis. Now, after months of battling the disease and chemotherapy, Gray has made it through her treatments.

“Build that strength back up, stay active. I’m choosing to do things with my daughter now that I’m vaccinated, and we can be out and about,” said Gray. During the week of Nurse Appreciation, Gray has some advice for nurses or anyone who might be struggling right now.

“It’s important to live today. Plan for the future. but live today and enjoy today. Find the gifts in today,” said Gray.