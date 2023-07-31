DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement will take center stage across the country Tuesday, with departments hosting National Night Out.

This annual event highlights the important role law enforcement can play for the communities they serve.

You can find a list of local events below.

Dayton Police Department

A caravan tour by DPD will visting these National Night Out community events:

5:45 p.m.: Old North Dayton, Stuart Patterson Park, 238 Baltimore St.

Old North Dayton, Stuart Patterson Park, 238 Baltimore St. 6:25 p.m.: Huffman Historic, East Third Street at June Street

Huffman Historic, East Third Street at June Street 7:05 p.m.: Westwood, Westwood Elementary, 2805 Oakridge Dr.

Westwood, Westwood Elementary, 2805 Oakridge Dr. 7:45 p.m.: Oak & Ivy Park, 798 Anderson-Goodrich Court

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Jefferson Township

When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Blairwood Elementary School, 1241 Blairwood Ave.

Blairwood Elementary School, 1241 Blairwood Ave. Featuring: Meet-and-greet with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, safety presentations, community resources and a kids zone. Food and refreshments will be provided.

Harrison Township

When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Dr.

Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Dr. Featuring: Meet-and-greet with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, safety presentations, community resources and a kids zone. Free burgers and hot dogs will be provided.

Washington Township

When: 5-8 p.m.

5-8 p.m. Where: Washington Trace Club House, 600 Reeder Circle.

Washington Trace Club House, 600 Reeder Circle. Featuring: Police vehicles, K9 units, a dunk tank, food trucks and games for kids.

Beavercreek

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

6-8:30 p.m. Where: Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road

Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road Featuring: First responder vehicles and demonstrations, food trucks and kids activities.

Fairfield

When: 6-9 p.m.

6-9 p.m. Where: Fairfield Police Department, 5230 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield.

Fairfield Police Department, 5230 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield. Featuring: Representatives from law enforcement, local community exhibitors and food vendors.

Huber Heights

When: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Where: Wayne High School, 5400 Chambersburg Road

Wayne High School, 5400 Chambersburg Road Featuring: Police and fire demonstrations, a kids play area, food vendors and trucks, door prizes, a charity “stuff a bus” school supplies event, a blood drive and more.

Miamisburg

When: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Where: Austin Landing, Rigby Road.

Austin Landing, Rigby Road. Featuring: Information booths, drone demonstrations, music, Kona Ice and more. If you’re feeling extra generous, Community Blood Center will be holding a blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m., though you’ll need to register in advance.