DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Visitors of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force can watch fast-flying micro drones race from Feb. 24-26.

According to a release, drone pilots will maneuver over, under, around and through the C-124 Globemaster II in the museum’s Fourth Annual Micro Drone Race.

Pilots are said to begin practicing at 9 a.m. daily and then racing in a series of practices and qualifying rounds.

Spectators can watch in the museum’s second building, as well as from a large screen that shows the drones’ perspectives.

The release also said that from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily, visitors can fly a drone in computer-based simulators from Sinclair Community College Unmanned Aerial Systems program. Visitors can then fly a real drone in the museum’s fourth building.

Click here for more infromation or to view the full schedule on the museum’s website.

Those who cannot attend the race in person can watch the live broadcast on the Cincinnati Quad Racers’ YouTube channel.