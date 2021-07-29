WPAFB, National Museum of the USAF update to mandatory mask policy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force have updated masking policies to be in line with the latest guidance from the Department of Defense (DOD).

In a post to Facebook, WPAFB said that Col. Patrick Miller, the 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, reinstated a mandatory mask policy for all personnel while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The museum, which is located at the base, said in a statement that the DOD updated its policies after new guidance came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The museum will now require all visitors to wear face masks indoors effective July 30.

These policy changes will be in place until further notice.

At the museum, the changes affect visitors from the age of three and up — all will be required to wear a mask while inside the museum. The policy will also apply to visitors, staff and volunteers regardless of vaccination status.

As it stands, all events scheduled at the museum will continue as planned, but all guests will need to follow mask and physical distancing guidelines