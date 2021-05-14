National Museum of the USAF no longer requires masks for fully vaccinated visitors

The National Museum of the Air Force opens July 1 with added precautions to help keep visitors safe and healthy.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will no longer require fully vaccinated visitors to wear masks beginning Saturday, May 15.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks inside the museum.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on mask wearing and social distancing after being vaccinated. The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Visitors to the museum will be asked by officials to prove their vaccination status and those who wish to continue wearing a mask regardless of status can do so.

