National Museum of the US Air Force to unveil new space exhibit

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the US Air Force wants to ignite your desire for space exploration and discovery with a new exhibit.

The “SPACE: A Journey to Our Future” exhibit will allow visitors to touch actual rocks from the moon and Mars, explore a Mars Base Camp, take a spin on a centrifuge and get an up-close look at artifacts from the space program.

The museum said the exhibit was designed to spark imaginations and inspire new generations of explorers to dream of the possibilities that lie ahead. It features content provided by NASA and the National Science Teachers Association.

Gloves will be given to visitors interacting with the display. Cleaning and sanitizing of the exhibit will be done throughout each day.

Visitors ages three and up are required to wear masks during their visit to the museum.

The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 28 to Sept. 6, 2021.