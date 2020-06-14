National Museum of the US Air Force to reopen July 1

Live Now
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the United States Air Force will reopen Wednesday, July 1st, with added precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Visitors will be required to wear face masks and social distance, and specific routes will manage the flow of foot traffic. 

The museums hours of operation have been reduced, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.

Daily guided tours are not being offered and regular cleaning of surfaces has increased. Hand sanitizer dispensers have also been installed in some of the galleries.

A few museum exhibits will be closed to the public, including walk-through aircraft, playgrounds, and water fountains. The museum theater, simulator rides and cafe will operate at below capacity to ensure social distancing. 

