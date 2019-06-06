National Museum of the U.S. Air Force to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day with a series of events at the museum on Thursday, including a flyover by two C-47 aircraft.

A wreath-laying ceremony at Memorial Park will begin at 10 a.m. with the flyover of the "Sky King" from the Mid America Flight Museum in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, which successfully dropped 18 paratroopers during the D-Day invasion.

Also, included in the flyover is a C-47A from Vintage Wings in Terra Haute, Ind., whose primary mission was transporting cargo and paratroopers.

A number of World War II-era military vehicles will be on display during the ceremony, including four Willys Jeeps, two Dodge Command Cars, an M2 Halftrack, and a GMC 6x6 truck.

Among those in attendance during the ceremony will be reenactors representing the 101st Airborne Division. The reenactors will also be in the WWII Gallery from 12 pm to 5pm to interact with guests, who can also view D-Day artifacts and archives, and test their knowledge with D-Day Trivia.

The film "D-Day Normandy 1944" will be shown in the Air Force Museum Theatre from 12 pm to 4 pm.

At 6:30 pm, a sneak-peek screening of the documentary film "Sunken Roads: Three Generations After D-Day," will be offered by the Air Force Museum Foundation as part of their Living History Series in the Air Force Museum Theatre.

The film portrays the experiences of WWII veterans returning to Normandy for a final pilgrimage during the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day landings. "Sunken Roads" paints an intimate portrait of these soldiers and explores the memory, trauma, and the human impulse to commemorate.

To check out a full list of events and exhibits, CLICK HERE.

