National Museum of the US Air Force hosts several programs for Veterans Day

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday the National Museum of the United States Air Force hosted several Veterans Day programs. Visitors learned about many of the vintage planes from the people who actually flew them and worked on them.

Lt. Col. (ret) Jack Hampshire is a former B-25 pilot. He says, “In my 26 years, I flew anything and everything the Air Force would let me fly. And they never asked me to fly an airplane I didn’t like.”

After graduating from pilot training in 1945, Lt. Col. Hampshire flew more than a dozen planes that were eventually displayed at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. This Veterans Day he was one of many experts answering questions and helping people learn about military history.

Former museum curator Joe Ventolo was also happy to teach. He says, “A number of them have never been here before, or if they have been here, they have the chance to ask questions.”

Ventolo worked for the Air Force for years as a civilian, but even as a child he learned to tell the difference between planes. “You learn most of them by the sound of their engines as they fly over.”

Another program on display is the Lego gallery, in which builders have recreated national monuments, including the national cemeteries. Ken Osbon loves his hobby because he says he can bring history to life, and he appreciates others who do the same. “I know there are dedicated folks out there who like to do the re-enactments, so that’s my homage to those showing us our history.”

During the Lyndon Johnson administration in the 1960s, Lt. Col. Hampshire helped maintain Air Force One, but he says his favorite plane was whichever one he was flying. “I get a lot of good questions, and it’s amazing to me that the younger generation is so interested in WWII aircraft.”