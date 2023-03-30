DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is celebrating Kite Week, which allows visitors to enjoy flying kites around at the museum’s large front field.

Kite Week is held Monday, March 27 through Sunday, April 2. The field is open from nine to five for people to enjoy flying their kites on the field.

The P.I.G.S. Aloft Kite Club will also be there throughout the week flying large scale show kites for onlookers.

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Education Chief Mike Brimmer, the event is a fun and educational experience for the whole family.

“We love to inspire kids toward all things that are related to STEM or STEAM. Kite flying speaks to all of the disciplines whether it’s engineering, math, science, art,” Brimmer said.

“We trace some of our historic foundations back to flying kites, for example. The Wright brothers before they developed a glider, they started to test their wing concepts by flying kites.”

Brimmer said he welcomes people to come fly kites throughout the year, as long as the weather is nice and there are no events happening at the museum.

The museum also offer kites to rent.