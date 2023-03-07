DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley landmark is celebrating a huge milestone this year.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force went from a small engineering study collection to now the world’s largest military aviation system. This year, it’s 100 years old.

The museum dates as far back as 1923, when the engineering division at Dayton’s McCook field first collected technical artifacts for preservation.

By 1927, the museum transitioned to wright field within a laboratory building. Today, the museum has transformed into the largest aviation museum in the world.

The museum holds approximately 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles. thousands of artifacts and now spans nearly 20 indoor acres with outdoor air and memorial parks.

To celebrate 100 years of operation, the museum will be holding a few events:

Micro Drone Races, Feb. 24-26

Easter Egg Hunt, April 8

Troops and Treats, Oct. 28

Planes, Trains and Automobiles Model event, late summer