DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — December 21 is National Homeless persons’ Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Job Center, a vigil will be held by the Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board (HSPB) at noon to “remember those who experienced homelessness and died this past year.”

Continuing from the release, “3,833 households experienced homelessness in Montgomery County,” in 2023.

The vigil will take place at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main Street.

Given its prevalence, speakers at the vigil hope that it will inspire more than remembrance alone.

“This vigil should spark more than tears so that their passing isn’t in vain,” Commissioner Carolyn Rice said in the release.

Alongside Commissioner Rice, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims Jr., and representatives from the HSPB, Living Beatitudes Community, Miami Valley Housing Opportunities and Places are scheduled to speak at the vigil as well.

