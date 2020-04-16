National Guard vehicles to deliver food

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio National Guard has approved a request from Second Harvest Food Bank for the use of two National Guard Light and Medium Tactical Vehicles that will be used to transport and deliver emergency food boxes and senior boxes to those who need them.

The Guard continues to provide critical support to the food bank, which is adding food distributions in Clark, Champaign, and Logan counties in order to meet the needs of residents.

“Second Harvest Food Bank is fortunate to have the support of the national guards. We started with fifteen guards and expect to be at 30 by the end of this week. They are increasing our capacity to meet the growing emergency food needs of our community,” Tyra Jackson, Executive Director of Second Harvest shared.

The community can also expect to see the newly-approved tactical vehicles at mobile food distributions across the service area.