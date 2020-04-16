Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

National Guard vehicles to deliver food

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio National Guard has approved a request from Second Harvest Food Bank for the use of two National Guard Light and Medium Tactical Vehicles that will be used to transport and deliver emergency food boxes and senior boxes to those who need them.

The Guard continues to provide critical support to the food bank, which is adding food distributions in Clark, Champaign, and Logan counties in order to meet the needs of residents.

“Second Harvest Food Bank is fortunate to have the support of the national guards. We started with fifteen guards and expect to be at 30 by the end of this week. They are increasing our capacity to meet the growing emergency food needs of our community,” Tyra Jackson, Executive Director of Second Harvest shared.

The community can also expect to see the newly-approved tactical vehicles at mobile food distributions across the service area.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS