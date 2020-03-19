National group says homebuying down over COVID-19, but local realtor says Dayton market remains ‘hot’

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Association of Realtors released the results of a survey on Thursday stating 48-percent of realtors reported home-buying has decreased since the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States increased over the last week, which is up from 16 percent a week ago.

But despite the outbreak reaching Ohio and hitting the Miami Valley, a local realtor based in Tipp City said he hasn’t seen a change in the market.

“So far we haven’t been affected,” Kevin Johnson an agent for ReMax said. “Now I don’t know where we will be when all of this is done unfolding but right now it’s just too soon to tell.”

Johnson said Dayton’s real estate market has been on fire for the last couple years, which might be one reason he and other realtors he’s talked to haven’t seen a change yet. Numbers from Dayton Realtors said the median area house price at $142,750, up 16.9 percent from January 2019. Cumulative sales are also up 23 percent from January 2019.

Graphic from Dayton Realtors

“The past few years have been phenomenal,” Johnson said. “My first quarter this year was better than my first quarter last year, but I don’t think the awareness (of COVID-19) didn’t hit until late into the quarter. We’ll see what spring brings us because generally, the second quarter is better than the first because the weather is warming up.”

Johnson said he’s had one realtor tell him they’ve had someone cancel an appointment to look at a house over COVID-19. He said the person was wanting to wait a few days to see what was happening with the outbreak. But Johnson said despite the virus starts affecting, people will still need places to live.

“People always need housing,” Johnson said. “And looking at a new home isn’t a situation like a mass-crowd gathering. It’s a realtor and usually a couple who are going to look at a house.”

Johnson said he was closing on a sale with a local doctor tomorrow and has several showings scheduled. He said if the outbreak lasts a while then the story could change.

“It hasn’t affected me one bit but call me in another three months and the deal might be different,” Johnson said. “It’s just too soon to see what people are going to do for the longterm.”

Johnson said if the administration moves forward with stimulus such as cutting interest rates and sending out checks to bulwark the economy the area housing market might remain strong regardless.