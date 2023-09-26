(NEXSTAR) — If you haven’t already developed a lifelong dependency to coffee, Friday just might be the day to reconsider!

In celebration of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, popular coffee chains across the U.S. are treating their loyal customers to deals and discounts on coffee or espresso-based drinks. And for those of us who aren’t already addicted, it’s a chance to try a few fleeting, free sips of coffee — and perhaps become trapped in a cycle of caffeine addiction that will last the rest of our natural lives.

Want to know which chains are participating? Have a look below at some of National Coffee Day’s biggest promotions in the Miami Valley below.

Dunkin‘

Participating Dunkin’ locations across the U.S. are offering a free hot or iced medium coffee with the purchase of any other beverage or bakery item on Friday.

Panera

In honor of National Coffee Day, new subscribers (or former subscribers) who sign up for Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club between Sept. 29 and Oct. 10 can join for $99 per year (a savings of approximately $20 over the regular annual rate) or $5 per month for four months (a savings of almost $7 per month).

Starbucks

While not offering any national deals on coffee or drinks, select Starbucks locations are said to be hosting coffee tastings on Sept. 29. (Customers are asked to inquire with their local shops to find out who may be participating.)

Sheetz

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, Sheetz is offering its My Sheetz Rewardz customers a free nitro or cold brew coffee with any purchase through the Sheetz app. Members must enter the promo code BREW4U under the offers tab, and can only redeem one coffee (with free add-ons, if they choose) throughout the length of the promotion.

Tim Hortons

Customers who belong to the Tim’s Rewards Members program (it’s free to join) can redeem a free hot or iced medium coffee on Friday with any purchase of $3 or more.