DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Happy National Chili Dog Day! To celebrate, Gold Star Chili is giving away a tasty freebie.

According to Gold Star Chili, they will be giving away a free cheese coney with the purchase of any regular Pepsi product. This deal will be available in all 65 tri-state area locations.

Gold Star Chili’s cheese coney is made with a hot dog, mustard, Gold Star’s famous 13-spice family recipe chili, a steamed hot dog bun, onions and shredded cheddar cheese.

This offer will also apply to chili cheese sandwiches so that guests can celebrate any way they want. The sandwich can be made with Gold Star’s vegetarian Cincinnati-style chili. Both the sandwich and the coney can be customized to each guest.

“National Chili Dog Day is a tradition that we take very seriously at Gold Star,” said President and CEO of Gold Star, Roger David. “Whether you eat your free coney with or without mustard and onions or enjoy them with Vegetarian Chili, we’re happy to make it just the way you want.”

For more information or to find a location near you, click here.