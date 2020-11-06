National Air and Space Intelligence Center breaks ground on $153 million updated facilities

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) -The new National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) Intelligence Production Complex is starting a new chapter in the Miami Valley with the groundbreaking of a new building.

The $153 million building will be added to the 6,000 square foot main facility. It will stand five stories high and add 255,000 square feet featuring 100 conference rooms, 3D visualizations, state of the art laboratories and more.

The center will serve both the U.S. Air Force and Space Force.

“We are going to be able to accelerate the intelligence we produce and that’s just going to make us that much better as a nation as we face our future potential adversaries,” said Colonel Maurizio Calabrese, NASIC Commander. “Pretty much every scientific and technical foundational intelligence product that needs to be [made] with the United States Space Force is done right here.