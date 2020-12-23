Narcotics search warrant ends in two arrests in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were arrested after Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a narcotics search warrant in Troy.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the search was conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at a home on the 1500 block of Windridge Place.
Authorities found methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, cell phones and approximately $3,000 in U.S. currency.
A 32-year old man and a 23-year-old woman were both arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail.
