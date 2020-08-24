Narcotics search warrant ends in 3 arrests in Preble County

GRATIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are in jail after law enforcement found suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin at a residence in Preble County.

Preble County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a narcotics-related search warrant in the 100 block of South Ada Doty Street on August 20 after receiving complaints of suspected drug trafficking. Investigators were also able to make a controlled purchase of suspected methamphetamine from the house.

While executing the search warrant, deputies located roughly 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 4 grams of suspected heroin and other evidence associated with drug trafficking.

Three adults were arrested at the residence and all were formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on August 24 with the following crimes:

Freddie A. Perry, age 49:

Aggravated possession of drugs, a 2nd degree felony

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor

Phyllis R. Browning, age 55:

Aggravated possession of drugs, a 2nd degree felony

Aggravated trafficking in drugs, a 4th degree felony

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor

Jonathan S. Wells, age 24:

Aggravated possession of drugs, a 5th degree felony

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor

Freddie A. Perry (Photo: Preble County Sheriff’s Office)

Jonathan S. Wells (Photo: Preble County Sheriff’s Office)

Phyllis R. Browning (Photo: Preble County Sheriff’s Office)

All three are being held in the Preble County Jail.