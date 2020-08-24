Narcotics search warrant ends in 3 arrests in Preble County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jail-prison-cell-bars_281530

GRATIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are in jail after law enforcement found suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin at a residence in Preble County.

Preble County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a narcotics-related search warrant in the 100 block of South Ada Doty Street on August 20 after receiving complaints of suspected drug trafficking. Investigators were also able to make a controlled purchase of suspected methamphetamine from the house.

While executing the search warrant, deputies located roughly 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 4 grams of suspected heroin and other evidence associated with drug trafficking.

Three adults were arrested at the residence and all were formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on August 24 with the following crimes:

Freddie A. Perry, age 49:

  • Aggravated possession of drugs, a 2nd degree felony
  • Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor

Phyllis R. Browning, age 55:

  • Aggravated possession of drugs, a 2nd degree felony
  • Aggravated trafficking in drugs, a 4th degree felony
  • Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor

Jonathan S. Wells, age 24:

  • Aggravated possession of drugs, a 5th degree felony
  • Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor
  • Freddie A. Perry (Photo: Preble County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Jonathan S. Wells (Photo: Preble County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Phyllis R. Browning (Photo: Preble County Sheriff’s Office)

All three are being held in the Preble County Jail.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS