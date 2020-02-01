Narcotics search warrant ends in 2 arrests

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were arrested following a narcotics search warrant at a Sidney residence Friday morning.
Around 8:35 am, the Sidney Police department and detectives with the Piqua Police Department served a warrant at 620 Mohican Court.
During the search, authorities found methamphetamine, a .380 Kimber handgun, money, and drug paraphernalia.
30-year-old Joel Overbey was charged with one count of trafficking in drugs, and 21-year-old Alyssa Dee was arrested on a felony warrant out of Xenia.
