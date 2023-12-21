** Related video shown above **

PIQUA, Ohio — An investigation into drug trafficking led to a narcotics bust in Piqua on Tuesday.

Detectives from both the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Piqua Police Department executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Young Street on Tuesday, Dec. 19, according to the sheriff’s office.

Among the findings, according to the sheriff’s office, were cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as about $16,000 in cash.

David L. Arnett was arrested and charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine and marijuana.

The investigation is on-going.