‘Napoleon Dynamite’ stars participate in Q&A at the Schuster Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Victoria Theatre Association hosted a Cool Films Series screening of “Napoleon Dynamite” at the Schuster Center on Friday.

2 NEWS Anchor Mark Allan also moderated a Q&A with the stars.

This is part of a summer series to celebrate America’s hit films and the history of film.

“The Cool Films series is important to Dayton because the Victoria Theatre has been a moviehouse since the early 1920s. It’s really nostalgic. You’ll see a lot of parents bring their kids and grandparents bringing their kids because that’s when they came to see the movies,” says Diane Schoeffler-Warren, Media and Public Relations Manager.

This year marks the 15th anniversary for “Napoleon Dynamite.” The Schuster Center will also do a Q&A with stars of the 80s hit “The Princess Bride.”

That is scheduled for September 8 at 3 pm.

