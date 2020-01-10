NaloxBox program gives emergency access to life-saving drugs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new NaloxBox program introduced by the Community Overdose Action Team will allow businesses to request a free, life-saving NaloxBox to be placed at their location similar to automated external defibrillators.

The NaloxBox contains the overdose-reversing drug naloxone. It’s designed to be accessible for anyone to use in the event of a drug overdose.

The creator of the program attributes a lot of their success to the community.

“This was a decision made out of seeing how successful NaloxBox was and how well-received it was by the community,” said Claudia Rebola, Associate Professor at the University of Cincinnati.

Businesses can make requests to receive a box through Public Health of Dayton & Montgomery County by calling 937-225-5700.

