DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The woman accused of kidnapping two Columbus twins has now been indicted on two drug charges in Montgomery County.

According to court documents, Nalah Jackson was allegedly found to have drugs and drug paraphernalia in her possession in November of 2022.

On March 27, 2023, a Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Jackson on two charges: possession of less than five grams of cocaine and a drug paraphernalia offense for possessing pipes.

The court document states that these charges bar Jackson from possessing, using or carrying a firearm or dangerous ordinance.