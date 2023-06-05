DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Felony charges have been filed against the naked man who ran toward police officers wielding a medieval sword two weeks ago.

On Monday, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted 34-year-old David Showalter on one count each of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer and obstructing official business.

Police said they were forced to open fire, and at last check, Showalter was recovering in the hospital.

Showalter is now set to be arraigned on these charges on June 20. If convicted on all counts, he could face more than a dozen years in prison.

You can watch the full Dayton police press conference on the incident here.