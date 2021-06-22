Naked man on Dayton roof draws police response, street closure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have blocked a street in Dayton Tuesday after a naked man climbed onto the roof of a house and is refusing to come down.

The incident began late Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of Superior Avenue in Dayton. Dayton Police and hostage negotiators are on the scene. Superior Ave. is blocked by police tape at N. Euclid Avenue and Kumler Avenue.

(WDTN Photo)

A 2 NEWS crew on the scene sees a naked man on a rooftop. A ladder has been placed at the home and police are trying to get the man to come down. Police have not provided any details regarding the reason for the response or why the man is on the roof.

Witnesses at the scene told 2 NEWS the man may be upset because his dog was shot. The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center removed the dog from the scene and witnesses say the dog will be okay.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you update when more information is available.