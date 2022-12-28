Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton NAACP is hosting several leaders from the Dayton area to discuss gun violence reduction in 2023.

According to a release by the NAACP, this press conference will involve leaders from Dayton and the surrounding area including the Dayton Unit NAACP Leadership Team, President Dr. Derrick L. Foward, Sheriff Rob Streck, Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims, Dayton Police Chief Karan Afzal, Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson, and Just Us, For Us, By Us Community-Based Organizations.

The press conference will be held at the Dayton NAACP HQ at 915 Salem Ave. at 1 p.m., the release said.

You can watch the event LIVE in the video player above.