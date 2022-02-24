DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two press conferences will be held on Thursday in response to the January 26 incident that involved two Lyft drivers and four teenagers.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will be holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. and Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. will be holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. – both on Thursday, Feb. 24.

On January 26, 35-year-old Brandon Cooper of Beavercreek was found dead on the 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue. According to Lt. Hall with Dayton Police, officers were called to a report of gunshots heard after the reported robbery of another rideshare driver sometime after 1 a.m. Hall said Cooper was found dead with gunshot wounds in the front seat of his car, which had crashed into a parked car.

Lt. Hall reported that four juveniles in total were arrested in connection to the two incidents. The teens are aged 15-16 and appeared in court on February 10 for a pre-trial.

According to the Montgomery County Juvenile Court, two teens pleaded not guilty on all charges and were remanded to the Juvenile Justice Center (JJC). Another teen was dismissed from charges without prejudice, however, he was remanded to the JJC after pleading guilty on unrelated charges. The final teen was dismissed from charges without prejudice and was released.