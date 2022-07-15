DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman whose body was found in the Great Miami River on Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a rowing team saw a body floating in the Great Miami River by 2001 Dayton Cincinnati Pike. One of the people who saw the body called 911.

Mark Hess, Chief of Public Safety at Five Rivers Metro Parks said that the body had been in the water for a while, making it impossible to determine age, race or ethnicity.

The Five Rivers Metroparks said the body appeared to be that of an adult woman approximately 5’7”, 150 pounds with short, dark, curly hair. She has a tattoo on the top of her left hand that says “Jay.”

Anyone who may know the identity of this woman should contact Five Rivers Metroparks Ranger Division Detective Jeremy Fritz at 937-277-4811 or the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office at 937-225-4156.