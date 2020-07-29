Mystery chalk art draws smiles in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A group of mystery artists is using sidewalk chalk to spread messages of encouragement in West Carrollton.

“I arrived to work this morning and I had a wonderful message from a secret community member or members,” said Andrea Townsend, the superintendent of West Carrollton City Schools.

It’s an act of kindness that’s drawing smiles to people’s faces.

“We’re all smiling behind our masks today because we’re thinking about these messages,” said Janine Corbett, the Communications Assistant for West Carrollton City Schools.

“I’m not a crier and it made me cry this morning so it really warmed my heart and it’s been a very stressful time for us. So for somebody to do this random act of kindness for us meant everything,” Townsend said.

West Carrollton resident Emily McGuff found similar artwork in her driveway.

“It’s something that is something small and something that is definitely giving a positive message when a lot of people are struggling with going back to school soon and all of the things that have gone on with the coronavirus being stuck at home,” she said.

McGuff admits that she was able to figure out who the mystery artsist is, but all three ladies said they appreciated the artwork used to brighten the times.