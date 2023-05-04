DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The family of missing 7-year-old Lucas Rosales saw an outpouring of community support at Eastwood MetroPark on Thursday.

“There are different scenarios in my head with everything that’s being said,” Amanda, Lucas’ mother said. “My heart just hurts really bad. Like, it’s not something I wish on anybody, you know. As the days go by, it’s harder because each day, there’s nothing.”

During the latest search for Lucas, community members came to support the family as Amanda wrote on cars to spread awareness and hope, including sharing what Lucas enjoyed the most.

“He loves sharks. He loves megalodon,” Amanda said. “Those were like one of the first sharks in the dinosaur time, and he was always drawing me pictures of sharks. So, that’s why I put it on the window. You know, momma’s baby shark.”

Support for the family has been positive, but some social media posts have done more harm than good. One such instance was a false report about Lucas being found.

The search for Lucas was expansive with underwater and aerial drones in use, and Amanda said she hopes better weather ahead could lead to a breakthrough.

“I just pray with today’s nice weather, something will come about it,” she said. “Somewhere, somebody will make a phone call to let us know if they found my baby.”

As the weather warms and water levels go down, crews say they will be able to search the area more thoroughly.

If you know, hear or see anything that could help crews find Lucas, you are urged to call and notify Dayton police immediately.